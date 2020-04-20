Tencent Cloud is offering an international anti-COVID-19 service package to help support the global fight against the pandemic. Tencent Cloud’s anti-COVID-19 service package aims to help companies, medical institutions and governments worldwide tackle the unique challenges presented by COVID-19.

Free credits and various products

Before taken this last step, Tencent Cloud has established US$100 million global anti-COVID-19 funds for the rollout of a global COVID-19 information platform. As a part of this first phase, the company has launched products that can be used in a wide range of scenarios including enabling remote collaboration, facilitating online medical consultation, and helping governments promote access to reliable information. In addition to this, companies and organizations in need can get free credits for some cloud services.

VooV Meeting for remote consultation

VooV Meeting, the international version of Tencent Meeting, is available to users free of charge in more than 100 countries and regions. It supports meetings of up to 300 participants and helps companies to work remotely, educational agencies to teach online classes and medical institutions to provide online consultations.

Additionally, Tencent Cloud’s live broadcast service application, Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), databases, Global Application Acceleration Platform (GAAP) and subtitling solution (AI Transfy) can be used by schools, hospitals and other institutions to set up their own live broadcast capabilities for remote consultation and teaching.

SMS Service for fast communication

Reaching information in real-time about COVID-19 prevention is of critical importance during the epidemic. Tencent Cloud’s SMS service can be used in more than 200 countries and regions and through more than 1,000 operators, to quickly communicate COVID-19 prevention information from government to the public.

In addition to the launch of a global platform for healthcare information amid the epidemic, Tencent has organized an open-sourcing the international module in its COVID-19 Mini Program (TH_COVID19_International) on March 27, making it an important information resource that is available for free to users around the world. Moreover, at the last week of April, Tencent open-sourced the COVID-19 Self-triage Assistant, a program that allows anyone to conduct a self-assessment about potential coronavirus symptoms.