Tencent Cloud announced that the company is teaming up with Traac to provide cloud solutions and services and expand the business in Europe.

Traac, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the heart of Swiss innovations and new technologies hub, provides cloud solutions and digital products.

Traac is Tencent Cloud’s authorized reseller in 19 European countries in B2B cooperation with leading global vendors, customers, and ecosystems.

The cloud business of Tencent, Tencent Cloud announced that the company has entered into a strategic collaboration with an authorized reseller of Tencent Cloud for Europe, Traac. The duo will provide cloud solutions and services and expand the business in the region.

Headquartered in Zug

Traac, headquartered in Zug, has strong competencies in B2B cooperation with leading global vendors, customers, and ecosystems. The company provides services in offering cloud solutions and digital products. Traac is also Tencent Cloud’s authorized reseller in 19 European countries, including Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Leo Li Shiwei, Vice President for Europe at Tencent Cloud International said,

« Setting up a collaboration with Traac, the company which has strong competencies in B2B cooperation and extensive market reach is an important step in building our market position in Europe. We highly value the market achievements, experience, and global markets knowledge of Traac. The Traac team successfully combines strategic thinking with knowledge of new technologies, which can be a valuable asset for our existing and future customers in strengthening their competitive advantage. As demands for digital solutions and cloud technologies continue to see strong growth across Europe, Tencent Cloud will work closely with Traac together to help European customers speed up digital transformation and business growth. »