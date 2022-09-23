Tencent Cloud announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Strange Universe Technology, a Singapore-based Web 3.0 company, to explore various opportunities in creating experiences in the virtual world. The agreement also aims to create an immersive and integrated platform that helps businesses adapt and thrive in a virtual environment.

Strengthening the relationship

Both parties agree to collaborate in various areas, potentially integrating Tencent Cloud’s comprehensive virtual world-related products and cloud solutions into Strange Universe’s platform. One of Tencent Cloud’s offerings available to Strange Universe is the one-stop solution Virtual Interactive Space (VIS), which is based on real-time cloud rendering technology.

Combined with Tencent Cloud’s Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), Game Multimedia Engine (GME), and digital avatar products and services, VIS also provides multi-scene virtual space delivery capabilities covering virtual live broadcasts, virtual conferences, and exhibitions as well as events, among others, allowing businesses to build up various scenario templates easily.

Before the agreement, Tencent Cloud had already provided Strange Universe with a range of IaaS products to support its operations in the virtual world. The newly signed MoU further strengthened both companies’ relationship and commitment to helping create a more immersive and interactive virtual community.

Krittee Manoleehagul, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for Southeast Asia, said,

« As the physical and digital spaces emerge, more businesses have started looking to adapt and integrate their services in virtual worlds. Tencent Cloud has always been committed to assisting companies’ digital journeys through virtual world-related products and cloud solutions, and we look forward to working with Strange Universe Technology to open more doors of opportunities in creating a virtual world experience. We also aim to provide support for more companies and organizations as they adapt to the convergence of real-world and virtual realms. »