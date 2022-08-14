Tencent Cloud and Acclivis Technologies and Solutions, announced that both parties have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to bring the best private, public and hybrid cloud and ICT solutions to enterprises in Southeast Asia, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

Enterprises to expand in Southeast Asia

Tapping on Acclivis’ presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Hong Kong as well as Tencent Cloud’s expertise and experience in China, the collaboration primes both parties to be the go-to partners for Southeast Asian enterprises who want to access China as well as Chinese enterprises keen to expand in Southeast Asia. The combined platform will offer Tencent Cloud’s high-quality, high-performance and highly reliable cloud computing services and industry solutions available for verticals including financial services, entertainment, gaming, media and entertainment, retail and more.

Additionally, the collaboration also provides a one-stop ICT platform featuring internet services, managed services and IT end user support provided by Acclivis to address the diverse and interconnected needs of every enterprise’s digital transformation journey. This full-suite ICT platform will allow enterprises to enjoy a better customer experience through simplified IT management using AI and machine learning, and to also reap cost savings from the synergies expected from the partnership.

Krittee Manoleehagul, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for Southeast Asia, said,

« Further highlighting Tencent Cloud’s commitment to bringing only the best, high-quality cloud solutions to every part of the world, Tencent Cloud is pleased to team up with Acclivis to serve Southeast Asian enterprises who want to expand their reach to China. This agreement also paves the way for more Chinese enterprises to explore business possibilities in Southeast Asian countries. »