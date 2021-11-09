Connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, Teradata announced a three-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS. The duo will increase product integrations and development with AWS. They will also launch joint go-to-market programs focusing on allowing users to migrate, modernize, and de-risk the cloud adoption with Teradata Vantage on AWS.

Cloud adoption and digital transformation

The agreement allows the duo to engage in co-marketing and co-selling programs designed for industry use cases, incentives, and accelerators. The duo will enable users to utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things solutions to drive real-time data insight and data management connected to Vantage. Benefits for the customers are:

Easier adoption of Teradata Vantage by AWS customers: Teradata and AWS are collaborating on making it simple for a wide variety of personas – including data scientists, data analysts, line of business teams, IT, and DevOps – to use Teradata Vantage on AWS to migrate, manage, connect, and build new data workloads and applications across the broad array of AWS services, at enterprise scale in the cloud.

Industry cloud solutions delivering meaningful business outcomes: For organizations adopting AWS industry clouds, Teradata and AWS are collaborating to deliver ready-to-use reference architectures and use case-specific recipes that leverage the power and speed of Teradata Vantage to drive impactful business outcomes. With Teradata’s proven industry experience, customers in key industries will benefit from an accelerated time-to-insight.

Data marketplace and data sharing: Teradata and AWS are working together to take data sharing to the next level. Through tight integration with Teradata Vantage, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Data Exchange and AWS Service Catalog, users are offered an open approach to data sharing with open file formats and the ability to leverage multiple tools, technologies, models, and industry data to access and process that data within Teradata Vantage at scale.

Simple purchasing and billing through AWS Marketplace: Teradata Vantage continues to be available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to consolidate their purchasing of Vantage by subscribing directly through AWS and contributing to the draw down on a customer’s AWS commitment.

Todd Cione, Chief Revenue Officer of Teradata said,

“Teradata is advancing the proven enterprise-scale data management capabilities that Vantage offers customers, at compelling price performance, in the cloud. By coming together with AWS to create a deeper, more compelling go-to-market and technology alliance, we can help enterprise and government organizations throughout the world move fast to meet their digital transformation imperatives, all while using data to serve their customers. Our mission for this strategic collaboration is to work with AWS to make it easier for customers to move and manage their data, and run data workloads at massive scale with the compute processing and cloud services they now must have to compete and grow.”

