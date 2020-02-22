TeraGo reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.

According to TeraGo‘s 2019 results, the company’s total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 7% to $12.0 million compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2018. Connectivity revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 is also decreased by 13% to $7.3 million compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2018. But, cloud and colocation revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 4% to $4.7 million compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2018.

Full Year 2019 results

TeraGo’s Total revenue for 2019 decreased by 11% to $48.4 million compared to $54.3 million in the previous year. Connectivity revenue for 2019 is also decreased by 13% to $30.4 million compared to $35.0 million in 2018. Cloud and colocation revenue for 2019 decreased by 6% to $18.1 million compared to $19.3 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 increased by 35% to $17.5 million compared to $13.0 million in 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the adoption of IFRS 16.

Tony Ciciretto, President and CEO of TeraGo said,