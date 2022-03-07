The world’s largest Open Source foundation, Apache Software Foundation has announced that the organization is welcoming VMware as its latest sponsor at the Platinum level. The organization, established in 1999, is currently stewarding more than 227 million lines of code and providing over $22 billion worth of software to the public.

The organization’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 820+ individual Members and 200 Project Management Committees leading over 350 Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with more than 8,400 Committers through the ASF’s meritocratic process known as The Apache Way.

VMware joins the following organizations:

Platinum level: Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Microsoft, Namebase, Pineapple Fund, Tencent Cloud, and Yahoo!;

Gold level: Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Cloudera, Confluent, IBM, Indeed, Union Investment, and Workday;

Silver level: Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Capital One, Comcast, Didi Chuxing, LINE Corporation, Red Hat, Replicated, Talend, and Target;

Bronze level: Bestecasinobonussen.nl, Cafe24, Cerner, Crafter CMS, Curity, Goread.io Followers, GridGain, HotWax Systems, LeoVegas Indian Online Casino, Miro-Kredit AG, Paf, PureVPN, RX-M, RenaissanceRe, Sentry, Software Guru DevRel, Technology Innovation Institute, The Blog Starter, Twitter, and Writers Per Hour.

Platinum level: Amazon Web Services, CloudBees, DLA Piper, Fastly, GitHub, JetBrains, JFrog, Leaseweb, Microsoft, OSU Open Source Labs, Sonatype, and Yahoo!;

Gold level: Atlassian, Datadog, DinoSource, Docker, and PhoenixNAP;

Silver level: Hotwax Systems, Instaclustr, Rackspace, Xiaomi;

Bronze level: Education Networks of America, Friend of Apache Cordova, Google, Hopsie, No-IP, PagerDuty, Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation, Sonic.net, SURFnet, and Virtru.

Dawn Foster, Director of Open Source Community Strategy at VMware said,

« Some of the most important open source projects are ASF projects. VMware customers build and deploy a wide range of products built using the Apache HTTP Server, Tomcat, and Geode, among others. We are delighted to support the ASF with our sponsorship in addition to the contributions our team members have been making to projects like Apache Geode. It is important to support neutral foundations, like the ASF, that create a level playing field for open source projects where we can all collaborate together as equals. »