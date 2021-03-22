CloudFest, World’s biggest cloud computing event, is opening its doors for the visitors who want to show up early to hang out and network. To join the Digital Venue, users can use the email addresses they used to register and log in with the one-time password sent to their email.

Networking Lounge

CloudFest’s Networking Lounge allows visitors to meet friends and colleagues while also connecting with new people. It also provides a matchmaking function to filter the attendee list by interest.

Users can use their desktop or mobile devices to attend the event. You can also download the mobile app, which is the only version of the CloudFest app that will work for CloudFest 2021, from Google Play Store or iOS Apple Store. You can also convert the CET times for you to avoid possible confusion.

The event will last 3 days and the themes for these days are: The Intelligent Cloud, Web Pros in the Cloud, and The Secure Cloud.

