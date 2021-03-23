The CloudFest Digital Venue that will be held between 23-25 march has started today with the welcome speech of Soeren Von Varchmin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at WHD Event GmbH. CloudFest is one of the world’s biggest cloud computing events. This year, the festival returns on the all-digital platform to tackle the second part in the three-year theme arc: The Intelligent Cloud: a study of AI in the Cloud ecosystem. Every day has 3 tracks including .COM, NameStudio, and Masterclass tracks. In the second and third days, visitors can also join territory tracks of India, Europe, and the US, panels. There are also meeting rooms, networking lounges and virtual exhibitions.

What did Intel change during the pandemic for cloud computing?

Cloud computing enables the digital economy that requires flexible performance and trusted scale to support your business growth. On .COM Keynote Track, Vice President, Data Platforms Group, General Manager at Intel Corporation Rebecca Weekly and Country Manager at Intel Germany GmbH Hannes Schwaderer shared how Intel helps customers to unlock the full potential of the cloud.

Rebecca Weekly gave details about the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on cloud computing. According to IDC, 54% of all CFOs say their companies will make remote work a permanent option for roles that allow it. In terms of digital acceleration, continued growth in eCommerce revenue with an expected CAGR of 11 % reaching 6.4T by 2024. By 2022, more than %50 of data will be created outside the data center or cloud. So, the cloud is playing a fundamental role in the digital economy.

To tackle the rising demand for the cloud, Intel optimized its software and system level. Intel Ethernet, Intel silicon photonics, and Intel Tofino became faster, while Intel Optane stores more. Rebecca Weekly also talked about the next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processor which has been designed for the cloud. The third-generation Intel processor that is designed for reliability at scale will provide higher workload performance, and has new crypto acceleration.

