The Datacenter Group (TDCG) and NLDC, who merged in July of 2019, will be continuing under a new name: NorthC.
Two data center businesses TDCG and NLDC, merged in 2019 are rebranding themselves as NorthC. NorthC is the largest regional data center business in the Netherlands, with ten data centers across the country. NorthC also announced that within the next few years, under the new name NorthC aims to grow into a leading position in the Netherlands.
Wide range of connectivity options
NorthC CEO Alexandra Schless claims that the presence in the different regions of the Netherlands, along with the wide range of connectivity options are deciding factors for many customers. Schless, also said,
“There is no other data center player in the Netherlands with a similar presence in different regions. We see that an increasing number of customers is looking for a reliable local data center provider that offers the possibility of doing business with other regional businesses, provides fast connections, but also offers access to international IT providers, networks, and cloud services. Our new name North’ on the one hand emphasizes this regional character, whilst the ‘C’ represents our core values: customers, connectivity, cloud, and content.”
