Two data center businesses TDCG and NLDC, merged in 2019 are rebranding themselves as NorthC. NorthC is the largest regional data center business in the Netherlands, with ten data centers across the country. NorthC also announced that within the next few years, under the new name NorthC aims to grow into a leading position in the Netherlands.

Wide range of connectivity options

NorthC CEO Alexandra Schless claims that the presence in the different regions of the Netherlands, along with the wide range of connectivity options are deciding factors for many customers. Schless, also said,