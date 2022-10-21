OCP is announced the latest addition, and the first OCP Experience Center in North America , which will be hosted by Arm.

, which will be hosted by Arm. Hosted in Bedminster, New Jersey , the OCP Experience Center aims to share industry-wide best practices from the OCP Community.

, the OCP Experience Center aims to share industry-wide best practices from the OCP Community. Arm. Companies including ADLINK, AMI, Ampere, and Wiwynn have already delivered Arm SystemReady certified devices and are key initial partners collaborating with Arm.

The Open Compute Project inaugurated the OCP Experience Center in November of 2021 to accelerate collaboration among the OCP Community through a hands-on environment to see, evaluate and learn about OCP Accepted and OCP Inspired™ hardware in a facility that is OCP Ready certified. Since then, eight experience centers have been setup across EMEA and Asia Pacific regions by various OCP Community members. Today, OCP is excited to announce the latest addition, and the first OCP Experience Center in North America, which will be hosted by Arm, a platinum member of OCP since 2018.

Bedminster, New Jersey

Hosted in Bedminster, New Jersey, the OCP Experience Center aims to share industry-wide best practices from the OCP Community for data center and server technology. Arm, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, is committed to supporting this initiative by aligning the Arm SystemReady program to OCP requirements, customers have a clear path to deliver OCP Ready Arm-based servers and workstations. Arm SystemReady is a widely adopted industry standards-based initiative, accompanied by a compliance test suite, specifications, and a certification process to ensure software just works on Arm. Companies including ADLINK, AMI, Ampere, and Wiwynn have already delivered Arm SystemReady certified devices and are key initial partners collaborating with Arm on the OCP Experience Center.

OCP is on a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center’s networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. Beyond the data center, OCP’s collaboration model also helps to advance the telecom industry and edge infrastructure. By working with Arm on the new OCP Experience Center, we can accelerate innovation and collaboration across the Arm ecosystem and OCP community to build highly efficient, OCP-optimized infrastructure for cloud-to-edge environments. Steve Helvie, VP of channel at OCP said,

« It’s exciting to see Arm increase their commitment to OCP with the launch of the first OCP Experience Center in North America. The new OCP Experience Center hosted by Arm is an example of how the community is seeding emerging markets providing access to open technologies. With the launch of this new center Arm has also become a certified OCP Solution Provider highlighting their ability to accelerate the delivery of OCP and Arm SystemReady solutions to market. »