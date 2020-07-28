Oracle announced the addition of new capabilities drawn from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Hyperledger Fabric. According to Oracle, the new release reflects customers’ growing needs for resilience and high availability, scale-up, and scale-out to handle growing workloads.

Quickly set up

The Oracle Blockchain Platform was designed for provisioning blockchain networks, join other organizations, and deploy & run smart contracts to update and query the ledger. This service can be quickly set up an enhanced Hyperledger Fabric, member-governed blockchain for secure, real-time data sharing and trusted transactions among business partners.

Oracle’s group VP of blockchain product development, Frank Xiong, said,

“The Oracle Blockchain Platform aims to bring ‘a new level’ of deployment for organizations that have enterprise blockchain applications running on Oracle Cloud infrastructure. It’s designed and developed to meet our customers’ growing demand for a more resilient, secure, and scalable platform that’s ready for growing workloads of enterprise blockchain applications in numerous use cases across various industries.”

With this release, the platform offers a new blockchain consensus mechanism based on RAFT protocol. This mechanism supports greater decentralization for business networks and enables multiple participants to run and contribute orderer nodes to the network for more shared governance.

Oracle outlines further updates to Oracle Blockchain Platform Cloud Service: