UKCloud has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS). With this agreement, public sector IT buyers can access preferential pricing on UKCloud’s products and services.
UKCloud became a strategic provider of multi-cloud services to UK public sector organizations. UKCloud said it had negotiated “double-digit discounts” related to its tier-two cloud hosting capability – UKCloudX.
A strategic provider of multi-cloud services
Gareth Rhys Williams, the government’s chief commercial officer, said,
“This agreement with UKCloud builds on the government’s Cloud First policy and incorporates key elements of the recent One Government Cloud Strategy. It shows the government’s determination to adopt value for money technologies which improve services and ensure government departments and their staff have the digital tools they need, now and in the future.”
Google Cloud signed a similar agreement with CCS, boosting its investments in cloud technologies aimed at public sector bodies last month.
UKCloud CEO Simon Hansford said,
“We have been delighted to work with Crown Commercial Service and the Cabinet Office to emphasise the need for choice, high assurance and expert support services to underpin the UK’s One Government Cloud Strategy. We have a demonstrable track record of delivering exceptional value-for-money to our public sector customers and this agreement will further encourage organizations of all shapes and sizes to recognise that a national multi-cloud provider like UKCloud is a safe, sustainable and affordable option to support and accelerate their digital transformation aspirations.”
