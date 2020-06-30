UKCloud has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS). With this agreement, public sector IT buyers can access preferential pricing on UKCloud’s products and services.

UKCloud became a strategic provider of multi-cloud services to UK public sector organizations. UKCloud said it had negotiated “double-digit discounts” related to its tier-two cloud hosting capability – UKCloudX.

A strategic provider of multi-cloud services

Gareth Rhys Williams, the government’s chief commercial officer, said,

“This agreement with UKCloud builds on the government’s Cloud First policy and incorporates key elements of the recent One Government Cloud Strategy. It shows the government’s determination to adopt value for money technologies which improve services and ensure government departments and their staff have the digital tools they need, now and in the future.”

Google Cloud signed a similar agreement with CCS, boosting its investments in cloud technologies aimed at public sector bodies last month.

UKCloud CEO Simon Hansford said,