France’s first tier 4 data center project Thésée Datacenter is planned to be launched by the end of March 2021. The group announced that the facility will be tier 4 design level with 1,000 sqm of white space, located at 40 km north-west of Paris. The project will be France’s first tier 4 neutral colocation data center facility.

Indirect free cooling

French financial institutions Banque des Territoires and Idec Group each bought a 24.9% percent stake in the project. Additionally, six mutual French banks are backing the data center project also. The facility will include six independent buildings with indirect free cooling. The first phase will include two 500 sqm halls which will support a 20kW power density per rack. Marianne Louradour, Regional Director in Ile-de-France for the Banque des Territoires said,