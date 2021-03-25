The third day of CloudFest 2021 is now over. Let’s take a closer look at some of the sessions that took place on the third day.

Sectigo

The Future of Web Security: Jason Soroko, CTO of PKI at Sectigo and Christian Dawson discussed the future of website security, the challenges faced today and what you need to keep in mind when identifying the right website security solution for you and your customers.

Hosting Provider Security Challenges in the Time of COVID: Providing an efficient and secure web presence is at the core of your business and yet bad actors, now more than ever during this COVID pandemic are attacking you and your customers’ brand presence. With increased spikes in phishing attacks, malspams, and DDoS attacks hosting providers must reconsider their security offerings, risk management, and overall business model. In this session, speakers discussed how cybercriminals are capitalizing on the pandemic and what you and your customers can do to remain ahead. Deploying new products can be challenging for hosting providers of any size.

Intel

Moving Beyond Encrypted Data to Confidential Computing: Protecting data starts with security assurance that leverages the strength of the industry to find and mitigate potential vulnerabilities, keeping defenses up. Industry experts shared how to advance your infrastructure and cloud computing environments with Intel SGX and Confidential Computing.

AMD

Who can help protect your private data?: Many enterprises today are hesitant to move their most sensitive data to shared hosting because of trust concerns with data confidentiality in a multi-tenant environment, potential exposure to microarchitectural vulnerabilities, and bad-actor access. Cloud service providers (CSPs) are similarly concerned with the liabilities of potential access to customer data. The solution to both the trust and liability problem is for the CSPs to not have access to customer data, not even administrators or hypervisors.

Dell Technologies

Protected Cloud Strategy: As IT deployments become more complex, with on-prem deployments combined with applications running in multiple public clouds, it is hard to build a world-class centralized solution to protect critical data from the modern threat of sophisticated cyberattacks, until today. At Dell Technologies, we are introducing new multi-cloud storage and data protection capabilities.

Veeam

Integrating AWS, Azure, and GCP Protection: Regardless you are an end-user or service provider managing data for others, public cloud protection is a hot topic that has to be properly addressed. This is what the new Veeam solution for the public cloud does, and in this session, we will explain to you what you can achieve with them, with a special focus on service providers that may want to manage all the different public cloud in a multi-tenant way, and from a central location. And be even able to move data from one public cloud to another, or from on-prem to cloud.

Cloudflare

Tomorrow’s Edge: Building the Future of Trust and Security: Both the structure of the internet and how we use it have grown in complexity. Nick Sullivan, Head of Research at CloudFlare, explores the future of where we compute and how we establish security and trust through the DNS in an expanding digital universe.

