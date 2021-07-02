Thrive has appointed Bill McLaughlin as the company’s first Chief Customer Officer. With nearly 20 years of managed services industry experience, McLaughlin will be responsible for leading Thrive’s dedicated team of General Managers, Senior Principal Consultants, and Customer Success Managers in each U.S. region.

Impressive track record in MSP industry

He will drive more value, messaging, communication, and faster platform adoption to Thrive’s customers. In addition, McLaughlin will support Thrive’s expanding global footprint and clientele with the company’s extensive NextGen portfolio of Cloud, Cyber Security, Networking, and Business Continuity services.

Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive, said,

“Bill’s impressive track record in the MSP industry as a leader and client advocate made him the ideal candidate to lead our customer programs here at Thrive. As Thrive continues to grow, add more customers and expand our footprint globally, we must have a strong leader like Bill to safely and securely guide their digital transformation journeys to the Cloud.”

Before this, McLaughlin held a senior leadership role at Kaseya. Previously as an EVP and CTO, McLaughlin spearheaded the growth of Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office, an innovative managed services company in the Greater New York market.

