NextGen managed services provider Thrive has acquired S7 Technology Group, an information technology services provider for the financial industry. With this transaction, S7’s existing customers can benefit from Thrive’s innovative Cyber Security, Microsoft Digital Transformation, and Hybrid Cloud offerings built upon their ServiceNow automation platform.

For leveraging financial businesses’ performance

S7 Technology Group offers turnkey, full-service IT solutions and ongoing support to financial institutions. By focusing on Private Equity support, the company provides a competitive edge for financial firms seeking to maximize their technology return on investment.

Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“Adding S7 and their talented management team to the Thrive family signals our continued commitment to enhance our financial services practice, particularly in New York. Thrive’s Cyber Security and advanced Microsoft Digital Transformation solutions, designed for financial customers, reinforce our mission to support the strategic technology needs of Private Equity firms with a unique blend of managed services, portfolio engagement services, and consulting to ensure security; compliance, and performance.”

Scot Guido, CEO, Michael Bilenkis, CTO, and Fred Bruno, COO, will all assume senior leadership roles in New York, home to Thrive’s largest office. The S7 transaction is the twelfth acquisition for Thrive since 2016.

Scot Guido, CEO of S7 Technology Group, said,

“For more than a decade, S7 Technology Group has enabled financial businesses to leverage the performance, security, and scalability previously only afforded to large enterprises, and we’re thrilled to be joining the Thrive team. We’re incredibly impressed by the level of automation and operational efficiencies of Thrive’s ServiceNow platform and their 24×7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Our clients will benefit greatly from our new partnership with Thrive.”

