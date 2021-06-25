TidalScale announced that it signed a reseller agreement with 365 Master Data, a solutions provider with a global client base spanning Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and the UK. TidalScale’s technology allows businesses to run a large-scale database or analytics workloads entirely in-memory at half the TCO than traditional scaling options.

Quick deployment

TidalScale’s software-defined servers are built upon standard X86 hardware and can be deployed quickly, on-premises, or in the cloud. With this partnership, 365 Master Data can now move Oracle, SAP, Sybase, and other database clients forward into a scaled future.

Gary Smerdon, President, and CEO of TidalScale said,

“365 Master Data has an impressive presence across various geographies and has been a trusted partner to many clients globally. We’re thrilled to partner with them and thus deliver software-defined servers to even more businesses worldwide.”

365 Master Data delivers IT solutions to customers in different sectors, from banking to media. The company has customers across Africa, Australia, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Middle East, and the UK.

