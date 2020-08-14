TierPoint, a provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, announced the partnership with itelligence, an SAP Platinum Partner.

Partner for SAP S/4HANA

TierPoint is one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation.

Brian Anderson, TierPoint Vice President of Product Development, talked about the partnership, saying,