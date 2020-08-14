TierPoint, a provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, announced the partnership with itelligence, an SAP Platinum Partner.
Partner for SAP S/4HANA
TierPoint is one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation.
Brian Anderson, TierPoint Vice President of Product Development, talked about the partnership, saying,
“Migrating to SAP S/4HANA is a clear and growing need in today’s marketplace. To address this need, our newest private cloud solution was designed by experienced SAP architects and is backed by a team of SAP Managed Cloud experts. We chose itelligence as our partner for this service, given their singular, award-winning focus on SAP and their ability to support a fully managed solution for our clients who are looking to migrate to SAP S/4HANA. With itelligence, we can also help clients with SAP optimization, security, testing, and functional Application Managed Services (AMS).”
