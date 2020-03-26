TierPoint, a provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, has announced the deal about new, preferred equity investments totaling $320 million.

3 new investors

In addition to existing investors, the new investors of TierPoint, Argo Infrastructure Partners, Wafra, and Macquarie Capital Principal Finance will lead the $320 million of preferred equity.

Fawaz Al-Mubaraki, Chief Executive Officer of Wafra, talked about the funding, saying,

“Jerry Kent and the TierPoint senior management team have proven themselves as leaders in the digital infrastructure sector, and we are excited to partner with the TierPoint team to help fund the company’s next phase of growth. TierPoint is well positioned for robust growth that will allow the company to expand its market-leading position and capitalize on the tailwinds supporting the data center industry.”

Tierpoint will restructure its debt with the money and will pay off a secondary credit line. The round is expected to be closed and funded by mid-April. The company’s Chairman and CEO Jerry Kent said,