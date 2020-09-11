TierPoint launched Virtual Desktop Services (VDS) powered by Nutanix. Built on a TierPoint Hosted Private Cloud, the new managed solution leverages Nutanix Xi Frame.

For more consistent, predictable performance

A desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform, Xi Frame allows distributed workforces to securely access and use mission-critical applications from any location, over any device and browser.

Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Vice President of Managed Services and Implementation, said,

“In the early weeks of the pandemic, we worked closely with clients as they scrambled to support what some thought would be a temporary surge in employees working outside the office. Today, many of these clients are considering the real possibility that work-from-home will be a long-term if not permanent arrangement for a significant percentage of their workforce. TierPoint VDS powered by Nutanix helps our clients efficiently and effectively navigate such changes, with a highly secure solution that’s fully managed by our expert engineers. And because the solution runs on client-dedicated equipment, it enables more consistent, predictable performance and stronger service levels than shared-infrastructure offerings.”

VDS adds to TierPoint’s growing portfolio of services that leverage Nutanix’s HCI and cloud software solutions, including TierPoint’s Cloud to Cloud Recovery powered by Nutanix.

