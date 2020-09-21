TierPoint, a provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, launched cloud to cloud recovery powered by Dell EMC RecoverPoint. A TierPoint-managed hosted private cloud built on the Dell VxRail platform is available in all TierPoint data centers. Dell EMC RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines protects Virtual Machines (VM) at VM level granularity with local and remote replication for recovery to any Point-in-Time (PiT) on-premises.

Real-time protection per VMware virtual machine

While offering a cost-effective way to leverage Dell EMC RecoverPoint, it achieves real-time protection per VMware virtual machine and recovery time objectives (RTOs) as low as 15 minutes.

Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Vice President of Managed Services and Implementation, said,

“Augmenting our broad product portfolio and extending our strong partnership with Dell Technologies, this new service is well-suited to organizations that want to know where their recovery site is located and that seek an expert provider to manage the recovery environment and disaster recovery orchestration for them. We know of no other service provider managing Dell DR technologies in this manner.”

