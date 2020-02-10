TierPoint, a provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, introduced Cloud to Cloud Recovery powered by Nutanix.

TierPoint serves over 40 data centers in 20 markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods connected by a coast-to-coast U.S. network. The company launched Cloud to Cloud Recovery powered by Nutanix. It offers a cost-effective way to leverage Nutanix technologies for replication and disaster recovery (DR) orchestration, with a TierPoint-managed Hosted Private Cloud in the recovery environment.

Ideal for a disaster recovery plan

“Building on our market-leading partnership with Nutanix, this new service is ideal for organizations that want to know where their recovery site is located and seek an expert service provider to manage the recovery environment and DR orchestration for them,”

said Rob Carter, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development, Architecture, and Engineering.

“We know of no other service provider managing Nutanix native DR technologies in this manner. These innovative solutions augment our already comprehensive product portfolio and advance our mission to meet clients where they are and support them along the way on their respective journeys to IT transformation.”

“Developing a DR strategy can be costly and time-consuming for many businesses, but it’s a key requirement for all organizations, especially as the number of ransomware attacks increases,” said Jason Langone, GM of Service Providers at Nutanix. “This innovative solution allows TierPoint customers to leverage Nutanix technologies to simplify, secure, and scale replication and DR orchestration without needing to manage the infrastructure.”