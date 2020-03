Otava has named Tim Nielsen as Vice President of Sales and Solutioning. According to the announcement, in this role, Nielsen will lead Otava’s teams of Enterprise Direct, Global Partner, Inside Sales, and Pre-Sales Architects to further accelerate the growth of the business. Nielsen spent 20 years in IT managed services, application hosting design and security prior to joining Otava. He helped launch SAVVIS, later acquired by CenturyLink, and held leadership positions at SunGard and Zayo Group. Most recently, Nielsen served as a regional sales director at Radware.

Transformative changes

Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava said,

“Tim has been a part of transformative changes in the hosting and cloud industries throughout his career and he brings great insights and experience to Otava. Tim’s leadership skills will support our increasing growth as we continue to exceed the expectations of our customers with carefully curated, expertly-delivered solutions backed by one-on-one support. We are thrilled to have him join the team and we look forward to his contributions.”

Tim Nielsen, Vice President of Sales at Otava said,

“Given Otava’s significant growth over the last 18 months, it’s exciting to be part of a team that is leading the charge to support the cloud and business application needs of organizations in compliance-sensitive industries. Otava partners with the best in the business and understands the evolving regulatory requirements for companies around the globe. I look forward to engaging with customers and building new relationships to deliver secure, compliant tailored environments that achieve their goals.”

