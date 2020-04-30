According to the announcement, TNS is now offering the fastest market data in the industry from NYSE, CBOE, and Nasdaq after the upgrade. TNSXpress Layer 1 is up to 10 times faster than traditional Layer 3 architectures and delivers connectivity as low as 5-85 nanoseconds. It is now available in the NYSE data center in Mahwah, NJ, the Equinix NY4 data center in Secaucus, NJ, and Nasdaq’s data center in Carteret, NJ.
125 points-of-presence
The TNSXpress Managed Hosting solution also offers the benefit of TNS’ global, 125 points-of-presence footprint and extensive existing on-net connections, which includes more than 60 exchanges around the world. Jeff Mezger, TNS’ Director of Product Management said,
“This ultra-low latency upgrade to our network means that all TNS Managed Hosting sites now use TNSXpress Layer 1 and are deployed, hosted, and managed to ensure fast, reliable, and secure interconnectivity. TNS is rapidly expanding its managed hosting capabilities globally bringing innovative new solutions to the market and continuing its focus on offering the lowest latency solutions available. Now Layer 1 ultra-low-latency access is available for key markets, such as equities, options, futures and a range of other market data feeds from connected exchanges within the NYSE, CBOE, and Nasdaq groups.”
