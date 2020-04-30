According to the announcement, TNS is now offering the fastest market data in the industry from NYSE, CBOE, and Nasdaq after the upgrade. TNSXpress Layer 1 is up to 10 times faster than traditional Layer 3 architectures and delivers connectivity as low as 5-85 nanoseconds. It is now available in the NYSE data center in Mahwah, NJ, the Equinix NY4 data center in Secaucus, NJ, and Nasdaq’s data center in Carteret, NJ.

125 points-of-presence

The TNSXpress Managed Hosting solution also offers the benefit of TNS’ global, 125 points-of-presence footprint and extensive existing on-net connections, which includes more than 60 exchanges around the world. Jeff Mezger, TNS’ Director of Product Management said,