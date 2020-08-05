QuadraNet‘s latest addition to its Cloud Business Unit, Tony DeLuce will report directly to the Chief Cloud Officer, William D. Souder and will support cloud and channel sales efforts with well-architected solution designs as the Senior Cloud Solutions Architect. According to the announcement, DeLuce will be instrumental in providing customer feedback, marketing support, and direct input to further Cloud product development.
20 years of technical solutions engineering experience
Tony brings 20 years of technical solutions engineering experience. He also brings extensive experience with BareMetal and VMware Private Cloud as well as AWS, Azure, and, most recently, GCP. Tony holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of California. Tony DeLuce, Senior Cloud Solutions Architect at QuadraNet said,
“I am excited to join QuadraNet, an innovating leader in hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. QuadraNet’s QNMonitor is the world’s most comprehensive monitoring platform and provides the capability to monitor across every major Cloud provider and compare performance and cost. This analysis liberates our customers from being locked into a particular Cloud provider by providing the real-time and historical data necessary to select the best Cloud environment for their specific workloads.”
