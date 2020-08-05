QuadraNet‘s latest addition to its Cloud Business Unit, Tony DeLuce will report directly to the Chief Cloud Officer, William D. Souder and will support cloud and channel sales efforts with well-architected solution designs as the Senior Cloud Solutions Architect. According to the announcement, DeLuce will be instrumental in providing customer feedback, marketing support, and direct input to further Cloud product development.

20 years of technical solutions engineering experience

Tony brings 20 years of technical solutions engineering experience. He also brings extensive experience with BareMetal and VMware Private Cloud as well as AWS, Azure, and, most recently, GCP. Tony holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of California. Tony DeLuce, Senior Cloud Solutions Architect at QuadraNet said,