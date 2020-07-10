Cloudian announces new monitoring tool HyperIQ

Cloudian announced HyperIQ which features storage and user analytics and enables managers to conduct health checks and optimise resources from a single interface.

ServerFarm expands Toronto data center

ServerFarm completed a substantial project to provide additional capacity to the Toronto data center market to help keep customers.

Illusive Networks expands Attack Surface Manager to cloud

Illusive Networks announced the extension of Illusive Attack Surface Manager (ASM) to the cloud.

Datacenter One opens new data center in Germany

Datacenter One announced that the company is opening another data center in western Germany near Dusseldorf.

VMware Cloud Director gets patched up

VMware has released a patch to fix a vulnerability in VMware Cloud Director that could be exploited to perform code execution attacks and take over private clouds.

Kubermatic announces Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform

Kubermatic released Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.14 as open-source under the Apache 2.0 License.

Slack and AWS announce strategic partnership

AWS and Slack announced a new multi-year agreement to deliver solutions for enhanced enterprise workforce collaboration.

