TP-Link announced the launch of three new products in its Omada range. Omada is a cloud solution for business networking. Omada SDN integrates network devices, including access points, switches, gateways to deliver centralized cloud management for highly scalable networks controlled from a single interface.

Intelligent network monitoring

Meanwhile, TP-Link is now able to deliver the full features of cloud-enabled business networking to customers in the UK, with the new arrival of the AC1750 Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Ceiling Mount Access Point (EAP265 HD), JetStream 28-Port Gigabit Smart Switch with 24-Port PoE+ (TL-SG2428P) and JetStream 10-Port Gigabit Smart Switch with 8-Port PoE+ (TL-SG2210MP). Integration into the Omada SDN enables components to create a highly efficient network, intelligent network monitoring, and centralized cloud management through the Omada app.

The launch of the JetStream TL-SG2210MP and TL-SG2428P Gigabit Smart PoE Switches provide high-speed connections for various networks, device and site requirements. The TL-SG2210MP switch has a 150 W PoE power budget with 8× 802.3at/af-compliant PoE+ ports and 2× gigabit SFP Slots and abundant security strategies enabled by built-in LAN Area Investment Protection. Centralized cloud management is delivered through integration with the Omada SDN platform.

Will Liu, Managing Director of TP-Link UK, said,

“SDN matches the agility of modern business with dynamic and efficient network configuration, to improve performance and reliability at scale. As businesses grow, the reliance on efficient networks inevitably increases. Combining cloud management with AI-driven technology, SDN removes the complexity of managing existing networks, as well as centralizing the configuration of new locations. Delivering on our promise of a cloud SDN business WiFi solution in the UK enables us to provide the capabilities needed to power highly efficient and scalable networks. With this technology, we can support businesses in meeting the connectivity demands of future workspaces.”

