Trend Micro Cloud One – Conformity is now available for Microsoft Azure customers. Trend Micro also announced that it has achieved the CIS Microsoft Azure Foundation Security Benchmark which means that the Conformity product has built-in rules to check for more than 100 best practices in the CIS framework. Conformity provides visibility and control of Azure environments. Its cloud security and compliance posture management capabilities alert customers to the risk status and provide easy-to-action remediation recommendations.

230 million cloud misconfigurations everyday

DevOps teams can identify potential risks in their cloud infrastructure before they are deployed to live environments for automated, proactive prevention of vulnerabilities by implementing the Conformity API into a CI/CD pipeline and existing workflows. Conformity identifies around 230 million cloud misconfigurations for its global Azure and AWS customers every single day. The company also stated that Conformity is available as a free trial or a complimentary cloud health check can be quickly conducted.