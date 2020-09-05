Turkish data center and cloud services provider Turkcell announced that it has achieved certification to the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission’s (IEC) cloud information security standard ISO/IEC 27017:2015. Turkcell also stated that it is the first cloud services provider to achieve this certification. The standards establish requirements for cloud service providers and customers to build a secure cloud environment and help reduce security risks.

International Information Management System Certifications

Turkcell’s next-generation data centers also achieved international Information Management System Certifications of ISO 27001 and Tier-3. Ceyhun Ozata, Executive Vice President of Corporate and Residential Sales said,

“At Turkcell, we constantly work to create added-value services for our customers as part of our wider vision of ‘Turkey’s data should be hosted in Turkey. We are proud to achieve this certification the first in Turkey. In achieving this certification, Turkcell has shown that the company provides customers with a secure cloud environment thanks to our constant invesments in the field, officially registered by independent auditors. We will keep expanding our end-to-end solutions through our Digital Business Solutions subsidiary that accompanies enterprises in their digitalization journey backed by our robust infrastructure.”

