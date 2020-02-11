TurnKey Internet announced today the launch of their all-new 10G enterprise-class Cloud and Dedicated Servers.
The newly launched 10G servers were built from the ground up, targeting business and enterprise users. The 10 Gbps dedicated servers are built on top of a next-generation architecture with purpose-driven hardware, providing the new servers with significantly better performance. The new servers are connected to TurnKey’s recently upgraded multiple 100G Juniper edge network infrastructure and core network switching components by Cisco.
Pro Series Cloud Servers
TurnKey also launched its all-new Pro Series Cloud Servers. Built upon the same next-generation 100G platform. The new cloud servers feature a combination of 10 Gigabit dedicated bandwidth and local SSD storage arrays with redundant data recovery technology that ultimately provides over 600,000 DISK IOPS input/output operations per second.
Adam Wills, CEO of TurnKey Internet said,
“Based on feedback from our clients and surveys regarding public clouds, we engineered this next-generation platform to continue our vision of giving our customers access to the fastest and best cloud solutions that delivers unmatched performance and value. Online sales conversion rates increase 74% when web page load times drop from 8 to 2 seconds, 40% of Mobile App and web site visitors will abandon you if it takes more than 3 seconds to load, speed matters. Our 10G Cloud platform is an essential foundation for serious web masters, developers, and businesses.”
