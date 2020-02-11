TurnKey Internet announced today the launch of their all-new 10G enterprise-class Cloud and Dedicated Servers.

The newly launched 10G servers were built from the ground up, targeting business and enterprise users. The 10 Gbps dedicated servers are built on top of a next-generation architecture with purpose-driven hardware, providing the new servers with significantly better performance. The new servers are connected to TurnKey’s recently upgraded multiple 100G Juniper edge network infrastructure and core network switching components by Cisco.

Pro Series Cloud Servers

TurnKey also launched its all-new Pro Series Cloud Servers. Built upon the same next-generation 100G platform. The new cloud servers feature a combination of 10 Gigabit dedicated bandwidth and local SSD storage arrays with redundant data recovery technology that ultimately provides over 600,000 DISK IOPS input/output operations per second.

Adam Wills, CEO of TurnKey Internet said,