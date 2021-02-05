Google Cloud announced a new, multi-year, strategic partnership with Twitter. The company will also move its offline analytics, data processing, and machine learning workloads to Google’s Data Cloud. This will allow Twitter to analyze data faster and improve the experience for people who use the service every day.

Deeper ML-driven product innovation

Twitter’s data platform ingests trillions of events, processes hundreds of petabytes of data, and runs tens of thousands of jobs on over a dozen clusters every day. With this expanded partnership, Twitter is adopting Google’s Data Cloud including BigQuery, Dataflow, Cloud Bigtable and machine learning (ML) tools. These tools will enable deeper ML-driven product innovation.

Parag Agrawal, CTO, Twitter, said,

“Our initial partnership with Google Cloud has been successful and enabled us to enhance the productivity of our engineering teams. Building on this relationship and Google’s technologies will allow us to learn more from our data, move faster and serve more relevant content to the people who use our service every day. As Twitter continues to scale, we’re excited to partner with Google on more industry-leading technology innovation in the data and machine learning space.”

Using Google’s Data Cloud, Twitter will be able to democratize data access by offering a range of data processing and machine learning tools to better understand and improve how Twitter features are used.

