Ubersmith announced the availability of a range of professional services in subscription management for the cloud. New services focus on helping customers optimize their use of its software suite with custom reporting, training, and other specialized services. Ubersmith also provides solutions that combine its software suite with optional services to support specific needs.

Subscription management

The company stated that the expert services are now available for both software-as-a-service and on-premises customers. Its cost is based on skill complexity and projected hours and starts at a minimum of $250 for an hour of basic onboarding training. The catalog of professional services offerings includes:

Delivery of custom reports or creating custom reports that customers can run themselves

Data queries and special scripts, as well as importing data from another source

Specialized plugins and custom modules

Training that ranges from onboarding to assistance and instruction with code-based integration

Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith, said,

« Our focus with today’s news is helping our customers optimize their use of our software suite that covers all essential business operations. These new professional services have been broadly requested by customers and complement the recently announced managed services offerings that we announced in September. We have evolved to deliver complementary services for our software as our customers and prospects are asking for more customization and assistance for their implementations. »

