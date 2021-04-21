Univention announced the release of Univention Corporate Server 4.4-8, which provides preparations for the forthcoming UCS 5.0, performance improvements in large environments, and improvements in the App Center, AD, and S4 Connector.

Preparations for the Upgrade to UCS 5.0

UCS 4.4-8 has been adapted to recognize the new repository structure of UCS 5. The future repository structure speeds up App Center and package installations and saves space on our repository servers and the mirror servers. It also has been ensured in the App Center that an upgrade to UCS 5.0 only takes place when the apps are also available in the App Center for UCS 5.0.

In the UCS 5.0, Uninvention will end Univention Virtual Machine Manager. UCS environments are not usually fully updated in one go with the UCS 5.0. Thus, there will be mixed environments of UCS 5.0 and UCS 4.4 for a certain period. It will allow running UVMM on UCS 4.4, even if the Primary Directory Node has already been updated to UCS 5.0. UCS 4.4-8 ensures that the necessary scheme extensions are still in the directory service.

