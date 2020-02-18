IT Europa and Angel Business Communications are organizing the tenth annual UK Managed Services Summit on 16 September 2020.

The UK Managed Services Summit will take place at 155 Bishopsgate, London, on 16 September 2020, according to the announcement of IT Europa and Angel Business Communications. Hardware and software vendors, hosting providers, telecommunications companies, mobile operators, and web services providers will meet in London.

Latest trends in the industry

There will be independent industry speakers, sessions exploring both technical and sales/business issues provided by leading specialists in the industry. Participants will have the chance to create networking for delegates to meet with potential business partners.

The UK Managed Services Summit 2020 which has the theme of Creating Value with Managed Services will address subjects including,

How to build and increase value – both for MSPs and their clients

The impact of new technologies

Changes in buyer behavior

Digitalization and Business Transformation

Security and Compliance

Emerging opportunities such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and IoT

Cloud, Hybrid and Edge Computing

Commoditisation and Differentiation

Increasing Efficiency

Resource Management

Training & Skills

lan Norman, Managing Director of IT Europa talked about the UK Managed Services Summit:

“In the face of accelerating technological advance and the increasing complexity, this creates, more and more organizations are opting to focus precious resources on their core competencies by outsourcing the delivery, maintenance and management of their IT infrastructure to MSPs. This is creating huge opportunities, but to compete successfully in creating value for their customers, MSPs will need to adapt and evolve to ride the latest waves of technological advance to ensure they can deliver real value.”

Stephen Whitehurst, CEO at Angel Business Communications has also talked about the upcoming summit:

“The Managed Services Summit is the UK’s leading managed services event for the channel and provides a unique opportunity for vendors, VARs, integrators and service providers to come together to address the issues and opportunities arising from the surge in customer demand for managed services and hosted delivery models.”

Categories for the Managed Services 2020 Awards will be announced soon. Last year, the awards were given in seven broad categories for both Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and vendors.