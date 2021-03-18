UKCloud announced its new partner program to drive digital innovation through the partner ecosystem. The new “powered by” program is designed to drive further digital innovation in both its partner ecosystem and the cloud industry. UKCloud aims to advance the UK’s national digital capability with recent projects to deliver an extensive nationwide smart meter upgrade together with its community of partners.

Innovate – UKCloud provides a secure, scalable, and affordable multi-cloud platform which allows its partners to focus on driving innovation within the application for customers. UKCloud provides the safest platform for the most secure and sensitive systems through native connectivity to secure government networks as well as compliance with specific UK public sector standards such as NCSC Cloud Security Principles and the Technology Code of Practice. UKCloud uses cloud expertise and unparalleled public sector experience to ensure its partners never have to compromise the availability and integrity of the systems that internal and external customers depend on.

Grow – UKCloud powers a diverse and complex ecosystem of over 300 specialist industry partners to the UK public sector. Telling the right story can highlight how partner offerings deliver impactful benefits, driving growth in the marketplace and value for the UK taxpayer. Co-branded marketing activities are available to all UKCloud partners, irrespective of size, and can be delivered to a receptive public sector audience, at the right time and in the right places. UKCloud has a wealth of expertise and documented resources that can be consumed by all partners via a secure portal. Resources available include sales and marketing collateral, technical expertise, and product information.