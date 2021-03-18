UKCloud announced its new partner program to drive digital innovation through the partner ecosystem. The new “powered by” program is designed to drive further digital innovation in both its partner ecosystem and the cloud industry. UKCloud aims to advance the UK’s national digital capability with recent projects to deliver an extensive nationwide smart meter upgrade together with its community of partners.
3 ways “Powered by” program accelerate the success of public sector services
- Innovate – UKCloud provides a secure, scalable, and affordable multi-cloud platform which allows its partners to focus on driving innovation within the application for customers. UKCloud provides the safest platform for the most secure and sensitive systems through native connectivity to secure government networks as well as compliance with specific UK public sector standards such as NCSC Cloud Security Principles and the Technology Code of Practice. UKCloud uses cloud expertise and unparalleled public sector experience to ensure its partners never have to compromise the availability and integrity of the systems that internal and external customers depend on.
- Grow – UKCloud powers a diverse and complex ecosystem of over 300 specialist industry partners to the UK public sector. Telling the right story can highlight how partner offerings deliver impactful benefits, driving growth in the marketplace and value for the UK taxpayer. Co-branded marketing activities are available to all UKCloud partners, irrespective of size, and can be delivered to a receptive public sector audience, at the right time and in the right places. UKCloud has a wealth of expertise and documented resources that can be consumed by all partners via a secure portal. Resources available include sales and marketing collateral, technical expertise, and product information.
- Transform – UKCloud focuses solely on the UK public sector, meaning it can provide unique value and insight to support the digital transformation of its partners. It recognizes that many innovative companies have passionate people but may require additional capability and capacity to accelerate and de-risk their transformation. Whether legacy workloads are moving to the cloud, or a more visionary cloud-native strategy is being developed, UKCloud’s multi-cloud platform can support these digital transformations. With in-house expertise available to address the common risks associated with driving cost reduction, to delivering complex IT solutions, UKCloud can provide a tailored experience to give even the most innovative companies the support and confidence to excel in the public sector.
Selena Cooper, Director of Partners, UKCloud, said,
“I am excited that our new partner program will provide opportunities for even more specialist IT providers to help make digital transformation happen across the public sector. UKCloud has already powered many partners to deliver genuine innovation to their customers, from large System Integrators into Defence and National Security through to specialist ISVs into Healthcare. We’re looking forward to helping the next wave of partners grow their businesses and drive better outcomes”
