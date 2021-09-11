UKCloud announced the launch of its specialist Strategic Data Practice. It aims to unlock the potential of UK public sector data, drive innovation, and improve public services.

Bridge the skill gap

Strategic Data Practice provides much-needed guidance and helps bridge the skills gap. It also enables public sector organizations to take their initiatives from idea to reality. UKCloud’s Strategic Data Practice is founded on three key principles:

Action – Organisations need to begin by building the digital foundations which will improve their operational resilience. UKCloud’s Strategic Data Practice provides full data assessments, an audit of the current estate, and recommendations to enhance security and mitigate risk whilst optimizing strategic data pathways.

Ambition – UKCloud provides the skills and resources that an organization needs to envisage, design, and execute the right data, cloud, and digital strategies to make transformation happen. By harnessing the value of data, UKCloud helps organizations realize the potential outcomes that will better UK citizens such as advanced telemedicine, Warfighter training, and digital twins.

Social Value – From paying taxes to offering carbon-neutral solutions – everything UKCloud does can be traced back to its commitment to do the right thing. The Strategic Data Practice builds skills and jobs both inside its organization and across UK Public Sector with a broadened Professional Services team in-house and an education program to enable customers and partners.

Steve Russell, New Strategic Data Practice Lead at UKCloud said,

“We’ve seen from our recent State of Digital and Data Report that public sector organisations seem to lack a clear understanding of their IT estates. Our Strategic Data Practice builds on UKCloud’s enviable track-record, having hosted impressive data platforms across healthcare, education, defence and critical national infrastructure and has been created to enable organisations to bridge the deficit in internal skills so that they can begin their transformation journey from a solid strategic digital and data foundation.”

