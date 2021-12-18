Global IT solutions company, Unisys Corporation announced the acquisition of CompuGain, a cloud solutions provider for $87.3 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis. With the acquisition, Unisys will add CompuGain’s application modernization, cloud-native agile application development, and cloud and hybrid cloud data management capabilities to its portfolio. Its designation as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner will also deepen Unisys’ cloud offerings.

Cloud-native application development

With the acquisition, Unisys is bringing over 400 engineers, cloud solution architects, and developers. CompuGain generated $58 million of revenue, with a 12% year-over-year increase, for the 12-month period ending September 30. CompuGain capabilities will deepen Unisys’ cloud expertise and its ability to:

Deliver rapid and agile cloud migration . CompuGain brings an agile development process and customizable frameworks for both applications and Infrastructure as a Service ( IaaS ). Coupled with Unisys’ expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud optimization services, the enhanced capabilities will help clients achieve faster and more reliable digital transformation.

Modernize applications . The integration of Unisys and CompuGain addresses the rising need for cloud-native capabilities such as micro-services and micro-application deployment. These capabilities give clients the power to create new, software-based tools and services that align with business strategy, automate processes and reduce operational cost.

Realize data value . CompuGain brings capabilities to help clients improve data governance, store and manage data with enterprise data lakes to eliminate data silos and unlock the full potential of their enterprise data and applications.

Enhance public cloud skill sets. CompuGain enhances Unisys’ significant cloud capabilities. Among its other accreditations, CompuGain is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. Its competencies across public cloud platforms include serverless technologies, data lakes, containers, machine learning, and DevSecOps, as well as application and data architecture for cloud environments.

Peter Altabef, Chair and CEO of Unisys said,

« Acquiring CompuGain will enable Unisys to enhance the delivery of rapid and agile cloud migration, application modernization and data value realization to our clients. CompuGain has a strong presence in financial services, which will add to our established position in that industry. It will also create cross-selling opportunities with both Unisys clients and CompuGain clients across multiple industries. Unisys expects the addition of CompuGain to drive revenue and profit growth and increased cash flow. »

