Unisys Corporation has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Google Cloud and Google Workspace Resell Partner. The company is able to provide its complete suite of Cloud and Infrastructure services and Digital Workplace Services, as well as sell Google Cloud and Google Workspace solutions.

Outcome-based end-to-end cloud services

The company also stated that joining the program expands the company’s ability to deliver outcome-based, end-to-end cloud services via a complete array of cloud advisory, digital transformation, application modernization, migration, security, compliance automation, orchestration, and comprehensive managed services capabilities.

Unisys will also be able to assist the clients using Google Cloud to optimize their workplace environment through its extensive field services, service desk, endpoint management, productivity, and collaboration offerings as a Google Workspace reseller. Mike Morrison, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud and Infrastructure at Unisys said,

“Unisys is excited about what joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program means for our current and future clients. It allows us to broaden our capabilities focused on accelerating and securing their hybrid- and multi-cloud journeys.”

