A Kaseya company and all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity solutions provider Unitrends launches AI-powered, self-healing SaaS remediation platform. Unitrends offers easy-to-use, all-in-one backup appliances that simplify data protection, application spin-up, SLA policy automation, and Disaster Recovery as a Service. Unitrends’ new solution Helix is a pre-configured add-on to the Recovery Series and Unitrends Backup appliances.

: Helix assists with automated maintenance of users’ backup infrastructure, meaning they can automatically keep their appliances up to date with no added effort on their part. Helix applies these updates intelligently to ensure they run during optimal upgrade times.

: Helix targets problems within a protected guest operating system, such as disk space issues, network connectivity problems and the many things that can go wrong with VSS. Not only are these services critical to maintain for data protection, but they are also the most commonly reported root causes of backup and recovery failures. Future versions of Helix will also intelligently increase Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and automate recoveries after certain failure conditions.

: Helix catches issues as they happen by monitoring users’ backup server and assets. It looks at the configurations of their assets before the backup runs to determine the likelihood of failure, meaning fewer failed backups and quicker remediations for those that do. Additionally, Helix tracks the real-time statuses of users’ backed-up devices, which allows their Unitrends solution to quickly and proactively react to impending failures.

Mike Sanders, general manager of Unitrends said,

“Most existing products leave it to IT administrators to manually monitor, detect and remediate conditions that impact backups, so many IT teams find that they will spend nearly half their day on administrative tasks like this. This clearly isn’t a smart use of their time, especially when resources are already stretched in the current environment. Helix automates these tasks so our customers can focus on important ones, making it the only product on the market to actually solve the problem instead of becoming part of it.”