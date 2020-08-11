Upland Software intends to offer and sell up to 3,500,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Moreover, Upland grants the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Application on SEC’s website

Upland uses the net proceeds of the offering to continue its acquisition strategy and for general corporate purposes. According to the announcement, Credit Suisse is leading the offering. A registration statement and a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is available on the SEC’s website.

Upland Software, the provider of cloud-based tools for digital transformation enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. The company has more than 10,000 customers with over 1,000,000 users from several industries including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, non-profit, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences.