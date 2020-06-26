Uploadcare is a global end-to-end cloud platform designed to help businesses turn visual-first customer experience into revenue. This PaaS is featured with a fast file uploader, automated storage, an AI-driven image transformations engine, and flexible content delivery solutions. This customer experience suit facilitates the complete media pipeline: from uploading files to delivering them adapted to the end-user context.

The pressure on the online platform grows

Uploadcare aims to grow together with actively enhancing digital industries, including e-commerce and e-learning. As the number of users increases, the pressure on these online platforms grows. The shortest delay in content delivery may turn into an increased bounce rate and significant revenue losses. By that, business owners have to successfully manage this traffic tidal wave while keeping customer experience satisfying.

New Uploadcare media pipeline helps online platforms ensure fast and reliable digital learning experience while saving up to 92% on traffic and related costs. Modern file upload widget and Image CDN capable of image management and transformation help to easily handle content and automatically adapt it to user devices. On top of that, they can quickly scale their infrastructure according to the traffic load.

Uploadcare cloud platform driven by intelligence

Uploadcare cloud platform driven by intelligence and featured with image uploader, CDN and optimizer can reduce the total image size by 80% due to smart image transformations. Such e-commerce CDN management reduced image hosting costs by 86% without any technical complications. Moreover, Uploadcare’s technology and backend support cut the development process by 3 months and made it $200,000 cheaper.

Uploadcare technology reduces not only image sizes, hosting costs, and development time, providing efficient file upload API and CDN image hosting. The company’s world’s fastest image resizing algorithm can save, roughly, 21.1 MWh energy annually, if it will replace every image resizing code on the planet.

On 25th of June, 2020 Uploadcare took second place at Nanjing Tech Week Cloud Competition. In 2019 Uploadcare raised a $1.7 million seed round led by Runa Capital and Vendep Capital, with existing investors Vaizra Capital and LVL1 Group participating, as well. Igor Debatur, CEO at Uploadcare says: