The platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, UPSTACK announced the acquisition of M2 Enterprise Group. M2 Enterprise Group is a telecommunications consulting firm specializing in unified communications and contact center services. UPSTACK didn’t disclose the terms of the transaction.

Telecommunications consulting firm

UPSTACK stated that the acquisition of M2 is a part of the company’s strategy to accelerate the growth of its platform which combines advisors with advanced technology, support resources, and data.

With the acquisition, M2 co-founders Mike Casagrande and Mike Leonardi have joined UPSTACK as Partners and true equity stakeholders. The duo will also serve as Advisors to enterprise business customers that are sourcing cloud, data center, network connectivity, and unified communications. Christopher Trapp, CEO, UPSTACK, said,

“On behalf of UPSTACK, I am proud to welcome Mike Casagrande and Mike Leonardi to the team. Over the last three years, we have been watching with admiration as M2 was recognized as Bridgepointe’s fastest-growing agency. We’re excited to accelerate M2’s incredible momentum and leverage Mike and Mike’s colocation, unified communications, and contact center expertise as part of the UPSTACK platform.”

