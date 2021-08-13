UPSTACK has acquired CloudAdvise, a technology infrastructure advisory company serving midmarket and enterprise organizations spanning the globe. This acquisition of New York-based CloudAdvise is part of the company’s strategy to accelerate the growth of its industry-transforming platform.

To help UPSTACK’s customers digital transformation

The growth strategy is supported by a $50 million equity investment from Berkshire Partners, announced in April. As part of this acquisition, CloudAdvise Founder and CEO Greg Moss will join UPSTACK as a Partner and Managing Director and a true equity stakeholder. Moss will advise business customers sourcing data center, colocation, cloud, network connectivity, and other technology solutions through the UPSTACK platform.

Christopher Trapp, CEO of UPSTACK, said,

“We’re thrilled to welcome CloudAdvise to the UPSTACK family. Greg brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial ingenuity, grit, and enterprise-level business acumen to the table. I do not doubt that these skills will be integral to helping UPSTACK’s customers achieve their ambitious digital transformation objectives.”

Moss has more than 20 years of experience developing, designing, and taking innovative products to market. He assisted with the early-stage incubation of Online Retail Partners and In-Store Broadcasting Network. In addition, he founded ventures in the retail and fintech industries, including TrustCash and eSecurePoints.

“I noticed that most of my customers and other IT leaders in SMBs were struggling to keep their heads above water with limited staff. They needed to focus on mission-critical priorities and didn’t have time to field calls from dozens of vendors to find, source, validate and negotiate for services in a rapidly changing landscape,”

said Moss.

Within years, CloudAdvics extended its research services to larger organizations, assisting non-technical procurement teams with purchasing infrastructure in more than 15 countries.

