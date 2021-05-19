UPSTACK announced that telecom and IT channel veteran Paula McKinnon has joined the company as Vice President of Vendor Relations. McKinnon will oversee the company’s relationships with hundreds of technology services vendors directly and through master agent distributors, in her new role. McKinnon will lead the company’s vendor management strategy, including recruiting, negotiating contracts, and onboarding service providers to the UPSTACK technology platform.

Vendor management strategy

McKinnon joins UPSTACK after 10 years with master agency Telarus, where she built the vendor relations program and served most recently as Vice President of Supplier Management. Prior to that, McKinnon held roles as Director of Supplier Management, Supplier Manager, and Post-sales Support Manager for the company. Paula McKinnon, Vice President of Vendor Relations, UPSTACK, said,

“I’m excited to join an organization that is transforming the industry by rethinking both the telecom agency model and the technology buying experience for their business customers. I’m eager to leverage my experience, relationships and expertise to bring new service providers to the UPSTACK platform and coordinate closely with our master agents to ensure our joint partners and their business clients are well served.”

See more Cloud Computing News