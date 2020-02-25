US Signal announced that its new Greater Detroit data center in Van Buren Township, Michigan will officially open on March 1, 2020.
US Signal‘s new data center was built to Tier 3 standards. The new facility will enable US Signal to keep pace with the large-scale adoption of cloud-first, hybrid and off-premises data center strategies. The new facility will feature US Signal’s Cloud Pod, which will enable private and multi-tenant cloud hosting, based on the VMware virtualization stack. This architecture and infrastructure within a data center adjacent to customer colocated hardware assets, allows them to get private Layer 2 connections to US Signal Cloud resources, or direct connection to hyper-scale providers.
Dave Wisz, executive vice president of Operations at US Signal said,
“US Signal has experienced an incredible increase in demand for off-premises services and hybrid cloud solutions, both in Michigan and across the region. This validates our decision to strengthen our local capabilities with edge data center locations as neighboring businesses continue to thrive and seek off-premises solutions and regional IT resources. It also speaks of our determination to remain the local data center services provider of choice in Michigan. But this data center will also play a key role in supporting our nationwide clients with even greater geographic diversity and colocation choices. In the end, everyone will benefit.”
