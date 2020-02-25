US Signal announced that its new Greater Detroit data center in Van Buren Township, Michigan will officially open on March 1, 2020.

US Signal‘s new data center was built to Tier 3 standards. The new facility will enable US Signal to keep pace with the large-scale adoption of cloud-first, hybrid and off-premises data center strategies. The new facility will feature US Signal’s Cloud Pod, which will enable private and multi-tenant cloud hosting, based on the VMware virtualization stack. This architecture and infrastructure within a data center adjacent to customer colocated hardware assets, allows them to get private Layer 2 connections to US Signal Cloud resources, or direct connection to hyper-scale providers.

