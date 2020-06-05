US Signal announced the expansion of its cloud & data protection services. With this expansion, multi-tenant and private cloud services in US Signal’s Grand Rapids, Southfield and Detroit Metro, Michigan data centers will be available at US Signal’s Oak Brook, Illinois data center in July and its Indianapolis, Indiana facility in September.

Colocation options

In addition, customers have the opportunity to colocate physical infrastructure in these sites can leverage private Layer 2 network connectivity to US Signal Cloud resources, including its HIPAA- and PCI DSS-compliant Hosted Private Cloud or a direct connection to hyperscale providers.

Dave Wisz, executive vice president of operations at US Signal said,

“US Signal has seen a 300% growth in its data center business over the past five years. This is a trend that’s been steadily increasing over the last year but has come to the forefront in the last few months as companies migrate to the cloud in ever-increasing numbers, due to support of remote work.”

US Signal’s data center services would support the large-scale adoption of cloud-first, hybrid, and off-premises data center strategies. During COVID-19 outbreak, to address these needs, US Signal provides access to its extensive geo-diverse data protection solutions.