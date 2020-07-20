VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware vCloud Director provide Cloud Verified partners and their customer’s consistent infrastructure and operations through a complete set of software-defined services for compute, storage, networking, security, and cloud management. US Signal announced that it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

Milestone for US Signal

VMware’s global network of more than 4,300 VMware cloud providers leverages VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

Matt VanderZwaag, executive director of product and services, US Signal, said,

“This is an important milestone for US Signal and underlines our commitment to providing the most flexible, industry-leading infrastructure technologies to our customers. It will enable us to work closely with VMware to leverage the benefits of their solutions and experience across a variety of use cases and industries.”

VMware Cloud Verified helps to move to the Cloud. VMware Cloud Verified badge represents:

• Integration and interoperability: Deploy core compute, storage, and network building blocks enabling freedom and flexibility to run your apps where you want, in the cloud or your data center.

• Flexibility: Choose from a variety of VMware Cloud Verified partner services worldwide supporting various vertical markets and compliance certifications and delivering services capabilities to meet individual customer requirements.

• Cost optimization: Leverage your IT team’s existing skillsets and lower your TCO with consistent operations and infrastructure from your data center to the cloud.

Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware, said,