Vantage Data Centers announced that it has acquired an EMEA data center provider, Etix Everywhere.

An EMEA data center provider with more than 50 MW of built data center capacity across its global footprint, Etix Everywhere is acquired by Vantage Data Centers. The acquisition is a part of the company’s strategy to expand into the European market. The acquisition also adds a 55 MW hyper-scale campus under development near Frankfurt, Germany to Vantage Data Centers’ portfolio. In addition to the campus in Frankfurt, the company also announced the purchase of land for four greenfield developments in other European markets, including planned hyper-scale data center campuses in Berlin, Milan, Warsaw, and Zurich.

$2 billion

Vantage intends to invest USD $2 billion in our planned European expansion, including more than USD $800 million in new equity capital provided by current investors and a new commitment from Digital Colony Partners. These five new hyper-scale campuses in tier one and tier two European markets will nearly double the number of hyper-scale campuses in the company’s portfolio from six to 11.

Vantage Data Centers President and CEO Sureel Choksi said,