Vantage Data Centers has signed a definitive agreement with InfraVia Capital Partners, along with the two founders of the business, to acquire Next Generation Data (NGD). Wales will mark the company’s sixth strategic market in Europe following its entrance into five markets. The company’s customers will be able to access to Europe’s largest data center campus totaling 180MW, including an existing 72MW facility and 108MW of expansion capacity with this acquisition.

Tier III facility using 100% renewable energy

The existing NGD data center is a Tier III facility using 100% renewable energy, located on 50-acres. It offers rich connectivity options and has fiber connections delivered by many Tier 1 service providers. Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers said,